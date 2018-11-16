Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trillium Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) – Leerink Swann increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

TRIL opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $126,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

