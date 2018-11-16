Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neon Therapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Neon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.84) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.39). Oppenheimer currently has a “$11.74” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.18) EPS.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12.

NTGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Neon Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $16.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pharmstandard International S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 32,903.8% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 829,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.