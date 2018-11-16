Eric D. Long Acquires 40,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) insider Eric D. Long acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $555,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 190,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,312.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 134.8% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 603,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 32.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

