Eros International (EROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Shares of Eros International stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,735. The stock has a market cap of $634.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eros International has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eros International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Eros International worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EROS. Zacks Investment Research cut Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eros International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eros International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

