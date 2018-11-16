ESCO Technologies (ESE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $231.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.93 million.

ESE stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $68.76. 84,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,659. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 943,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 678,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

