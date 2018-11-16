ESCO Technologies’ (ESE) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

ESE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $231.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 949,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

