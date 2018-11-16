Essendant Inc (ESND) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.13% of Essendant worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Essendant by 164.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 262,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essendant by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essendant during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Essendant during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essendant during the second quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ESND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essendant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESND opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,269.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essendant Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Essendant had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

