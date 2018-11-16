Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) VP Daniel P. Donlan Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) VP Daniel P. Donlan purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 12.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

