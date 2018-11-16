Establishment Labs (ESTA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

