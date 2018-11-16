Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $159.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has outdone the industry in a year, owing to solid focus on buyouts, travel retail network, effective launches and strong online sales. These factors helped the company retain its robust record in first-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year and beat estimates for the 17th and seventh straight time, respectively. While earnings gained from robust sales and the Leading Beauty Forward initiative, revenues were fueled by strength across most regions, brands and product categories. Further, the company gained from solid travel retail and online sales growth, which are major long-term drivers. Management expects continued opportunities in the global prestige beauty industry, and hence raised its outlook. However, a tough macroeconomic landscape owing to various store closures, tariff impacts and Brexit related concerns pose hurdles. Also, currency woes are likely to hit sales growth by 2%.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.77.

NYSE EL traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $4,298,633.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,704,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,907 shares of company stock valued at $24,551,783. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

