ETHLend (LEND) Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $349,558.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHLend has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One ETHLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00142345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00228335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $561.21 or 0.10220175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009985 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,180,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

