Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

