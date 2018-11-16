Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors Purchases Shares of 96,637 CDW (CDW)

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,000. CDW accounts for approximately 1.9% of Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 149.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 62.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,696.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $532,901.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,364,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,866 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

