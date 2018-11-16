Evertec (EVTC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a $22.95 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $28.18. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.99. Evertec has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $281,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,085. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Evertec by 431.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 454,758 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evertec by 410.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evertec by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 453,963 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Evertec in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Evertec in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

