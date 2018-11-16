Everus (EVR) Trading 40.5% Lower This Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Everus token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Everus has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $6,627.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00142612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00230319 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.49 or 0.09913107 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009958 BTC.

About Everus

Everus was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,778,226 tokens. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kuna and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.