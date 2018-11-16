Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

EVOK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

