Evonik Industries (EVKIF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

