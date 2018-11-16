Excellon Resources (EXN) Trading 11.6% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) shares traded up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 140,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 103,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Excellon Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cormark reduced their price target on Excellon Resources from C$2.55 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.139999996266667 EPS for the current year.

About Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

