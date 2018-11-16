Exchange Income (EIF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE EIF opened at C$32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$29.15 and a 52-week high of C$37.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.02%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.