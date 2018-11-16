Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 80,997 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Exelon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,166,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $574,852,000 after buying an additional 560,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,793,000 after buying an additional 359,605 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exelon by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,700,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 218,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

