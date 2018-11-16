Exelon (EXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against a decline of the industry it belongs to. The company’s third-quarter earnings were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but total revenues surpassed the same. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Exelon by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,102,652 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $266,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,113,684 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $485,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032,339 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,983 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,185,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $178,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,507,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

