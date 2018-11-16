Expedia Group (EXPE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

EXPE stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 190,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,374. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $989,398,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,445,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $654,539,000 after buying an additional 4,163,557 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $251,880,000 after buying an additional 389,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,394 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $242,483,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,279 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

