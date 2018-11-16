Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,465,000. Motco grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Express Scripts’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/express-scripts-holding-co-esrx-shares-bought-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.