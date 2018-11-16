Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,635,000 after acquiring an additional 376,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,828,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,311,000 after acquiring an additional 208,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $338.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

