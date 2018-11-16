Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.39). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Eyenovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.19 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

