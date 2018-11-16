EZCORP (EZPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.46. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ezcorp-ezpw-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.