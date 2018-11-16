Factorial Partners LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 527,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 166,783 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLRE opened at $10.63 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $388.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

