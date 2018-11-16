Factorial Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 13,988.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 758,734 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Shares of BMV:VOOV opened at $107.33 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

