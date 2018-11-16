Fairfax India (FIH.U) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Fairfax India from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Fairfax India stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,205 shares. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.06.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business conducted in or dependent on India.

