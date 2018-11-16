FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

FANUY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.52. 639,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,179. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

