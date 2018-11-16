Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report sales of $22.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.96 million and the highest is $23.66 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $15.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $58.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.92 million to $58.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.64 million to $60.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 6,457 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,003.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 8,800 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,620.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,030 shares of company stock worth $284,976 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Farmland Partners by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,174. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.05. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

