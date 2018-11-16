Fastenal (FAST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.55. 4,975,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,503. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $182,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski bought 830 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.