FB Financial’s (FBK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBK. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.28. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.18%. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,028,000 after buying an additional 175,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

