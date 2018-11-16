FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FCB Financial were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCB. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli cut FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE FCB opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

