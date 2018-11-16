Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Realty posted third-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.58, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. Results reflect growth in revenues. The company experienced rise in property operating income and lease rollover for comparable properties. It also raised its guidance for 2018. Notably, Federal Realty’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties position it for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet augurs well for growth endeavors. Also, shares of Federal Realty have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Additionally, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Nevertheless, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to continue to dampen the performance of this retail REIT in the near term. Furthermore, rate hike adds to its woes.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

