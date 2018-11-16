Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of -0.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

