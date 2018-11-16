Ffcm LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Ffcm LLC lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $107.59 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

