Ffcm LLC Trims Stake in Avnet (AVT)

Ffcm LLC cut its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,920 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $42.85 on Friday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

