FGL Holdings (FG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FGL’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. FGL had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FGL in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FGL from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $438,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Littlefield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $918,950. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FGL in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FGL in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FGL in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FGL in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FGL in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 631,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. FGL has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

