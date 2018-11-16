Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Receives $23.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCAU. Societe Generale raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

FCAU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 2,564,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

