FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.57). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. FibroGen’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 target price on shares of FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other FibroGen news, Director Toshinari Tamura sold 12,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $1,072,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,737,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,673 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,802. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,463,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,817,000 after buying an additional 1,624,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 37.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,652,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,372,000 after buying an additional 453,288 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 92.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 810,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $22,954,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $20,002,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

