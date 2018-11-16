FidentiaX Reaches Market Capitalization of $823,673.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $823,673.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FidentiaX has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FidentiaX alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00024500 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004132 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006380 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FidentiaX Token Profile

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidentiaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidentiaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.