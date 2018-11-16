Financial Analysis: Shake Shack (SHAK) and Giggles N Hugs (GIGL)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Giggles N Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 0.40% 10.64% 5.00% Giggles N Hugs -41.41% N/A -112.45%

Risk and Volatility

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N Hugs has a beta of 7.65, suggesting that its share price is 665% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shake Shack and Giggles N Hugs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 2 5 3 0 2.10 Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shake Shack currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Giggles N Hugs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shake Shack and Giggles N Hugs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $358.81 million 5.20 -$320,000.00 $0.57 88.40 Giggles N Hugs $2.45 million 0.72 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N Hugs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Shake Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Giggles N Hugs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including approximately 70 locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul, and internationally. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Giggles N Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

