Financial Comparison: ONEOK (OKE) vs. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY)

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ONEOK alerts:

This table compares ONEOK and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $12.17 billion 2.10 $387.84 million $1.76 35.29 ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR $7.14 billion 1.33 $414.69 million $1.53 22.88

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONEOK. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ONEOK and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 8 8 0 2.50 ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONEOK currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given ONEOK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONEOK is more favorable than ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR.

Dividends

ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ONEOK pays out 194.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONEOK has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. ONEOK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ONEOK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 6.96% 16.32% 6.24% ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ONEOK has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ONEOK beats ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments. The company also sells and distributes piped gas, liquefied natural gas, and other multi-energy products; and provides other services in relation to energy supply, as well as engages in energy trading business. In addition, it retails gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transports oil products and gas; and sources and sells compressed pipeline gas. Further, ENN Energy Holdings Limited provides financial services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 325 CNG refueling stations, 281 LNG refueling stations, and franchised 266 refueling stations. As of the above date, it provided piped natural gas connections for 2,074,270 residential households and 23,200 commercial/industrial customers. The company was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.