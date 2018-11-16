Financial Contrast: Allegion (ALLE) vs. General Cannabis (CANN)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 11.75% 85.03% 15.94% General Cannabis -394.43% -243.86% -163.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegion and General Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $2.41 billion 3.52 $273.30 million $3.96 22.50 General Cannabis $3.52 million 27.82 -$8.22 million N/A N/A

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allegion and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 2 4 0 2.67 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegion currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Allegion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Allegion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allegion has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allegion pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Cannabis does not pay a dividend. Allegion pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegion has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Allegion beats General Cannabis on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also door and window products for commercial spaces, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, and threshold applications, as well as lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent products, and flood barriers for doors; and designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels ranging from do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Marketing Consulting and Apparel (Marketing), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), and Finance and Real Estate (Finance). The Security segment advanced security services, including on-site professional and cash transport to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops, as well as security services to non-cannabis customers in the hospitality business. The Marketing segment provides designing, branding, and marketing strategy consulting services to the cannabis industry; and designs and sources client-specific apparel and products. This segment offers t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and accessories through an online shop, as well as cannabis retailers, and specialty t-shirt and gift shops. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry that comprise obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. The Finance segment engages in the acquiring and leasing of cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. This segment also offers shared office space, networking, and event services; direct term loans and revolving lines of credit; and customized finance, capital formation, and banking services. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

