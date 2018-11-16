Financial Review: Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) vs. Its Rivals

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS: DNFGY) is one of 46 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dongfeng Motor Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 22.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion $2.08 billion 4.17 Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors $7.35 billion $384.34 million 9.88

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Dongfeng Motor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors -4.43% 15.84% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group Competitors 368 1496 2034 88 2.46

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Dongfeng Motor Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dongfeng Motor Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group’s peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group peers beat Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; import/export businesses; and finance, insurance agency, and used car businesses. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.