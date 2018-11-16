Financial Review: Natcore Technology (NTCXF) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $10.21 billion 2.07 $1.92 billion $2.88 11.12

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -4.93, suggesting that its share price is 593% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A -452.90% TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 17.67% 25.51% 16.72%

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Natcore Technology does not pay a dividend. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Natcore Technology and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

