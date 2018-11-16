Financial Survey: BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) vs. The Competition

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: BLWYY) is one of 51 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BELLWAY PLC/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 205 488 688 25 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 24.71%. Given BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BELLWAY PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 52.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 27.36% 3.67% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion $575.33 million 8.19 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors $1.37 billion $341.54 million 17.95

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR peers beat BELLWAY PLC/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About BELLWAY PLC/ADR

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

