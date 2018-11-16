Finisar (FNSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Finisar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Finisar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Finisar to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Finisar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.99.

Shares of NASDAQ FNSR opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Finisar has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. Finisar’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,883.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock worth $2,083,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Finisar by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Finisar by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Finisar by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Finisar by 4,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 870,237 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Finisar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

