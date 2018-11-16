First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,102,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,226,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

